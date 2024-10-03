Finesse2tymes’ Girlfriend & Mother Go Off On Nia Love After Learning He’s Not Her Child’s Father

Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert - Biloxi, MS
BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI - APRIL 15: Rapper Finesse2tymes performs during Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on April 15, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
According to Nia Love, she had no idea her baby could have been her ex's.

Late last year, Nia Love gave birth to a baby girl named Sincere, who she previously believed was Finesse2tymes'. Earlier this week, however, she learned that this is not the case. The rapper took to Instagram to share the results of a paternity test, which confirmed that he is not the father. This prompted Nia Love to hop online to explain herself and reveal that she slept with her ex when she and Finesse2tymes had broken up for a brief period.

She later took a lengthy message to Instagram about the unexpected discovery. According to her, it was a "blessing in disguise." Nia says the paternity results gave her the strength to walk away from her relationship with Finesse2tymes, which was no longer healthy for her.

Nia Love Defends Herself After Discovering Finesse2tymes Is Not Her Daughter's Father

As for Finesse2tymes, he admitted that the news hit him hard, but described the debacle as a learning experience. He's not the only one who was hurt by the mix-up, however. Recently, his mother and his current girlfriend FNG Shugga confronted Nia during a livestream. Needless to say, things got heated. In a clip from the stream, his mother goes off on her, arguing that she never should have allowed Finesse2tymes to believe the baby was his. She claimed that if Nia knew there was a possibility that her daughter was her ex's, she should have been upfront with everyone involved.

As for Finesse2tymes, he popped in briefly to weigh in, insisting that arguing won't solve the problem. “What y’all arguing for?” he wondered. “The baby still not mine.” He later clarified that he would not be taking care of the child. What do you think of Finesse2tymes' mom and current girlfriend going off on his ex Nia Love after learning he's not the father of her child? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

