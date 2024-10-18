Finesse2Tymes Wants To Collab With Moneybagg Yo Again Despite Feud

Hopefully we get a reunion.

Finesse2Tymes and Moneybagg Yo are both Southern rap stars. They seemed to be working toward the same goals, and they collabed on the song "Black Visa." Then, the falling out happened. They had a feud back in 2017, followed by Finesse2Tymes serving five years in prison. Finesse lamented their situation, however, during a recent live stream. He admitted he missed Moneybagg Yo's friendship, and voiced a desire to get back in the studio with the rapper.

The two men seemed to have squashed their beef in 2022, when Finesse2Tymes signed to Moneybagg Yo's record label, but the beef rumors started up again when Finesse changed labels. This might've been why Finesse2Tymes felt the need to clear the air regarding their personal relationship. "We ain’t leave on bad terms or nothing," the rapper stated. "It just ran its course. Somewhere down the line, I just got the word that it was a rap." Furthermore, Finesse2Tymes said he would be open to recording a joint EP with Moneybagg Yo if the situation presented itself.

Finesse2Tymes Wants A Joint EP With Moneybagg Yo

"I don’t think bro know how much it would mean to the industry for us to do a tape together, a EP," Finesse2Tymes asserted. I don’t think bro know that." Reflecting on why an EP would not be able to come together, the rapper admitted that they simply aren't as close as they used to be. "Bro be more focused on me as a person, my mental," Finesse2Tymes theorized. "And he traumatized... because we done already been through a situation too. He probably think I still would get on that type of time." The rapper admitted his wrongdoing in the past, but told fans he has turned over a new leaf.