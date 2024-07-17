Blueface Receives Sentence For Probation Violation In Strip Club Shooting Case

ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 12: Blueface attends the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX &amp; RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)
Blueface has another sentencing hearing in California on July 29.

Blueface has been wrapped up in his fair share of legal drama as of late, as he's currently behind bars for an alleged probation violation. The "Thotiana" rapper first turned himself in back in January, only months after welcoming his first child with Chrisean Rock. Earlier this week, he appeared in court, where Las Vegas Judge Kathleen Delaney gave him his sentence for an unrelated case.

Delaney granted him probation for up to three years, with a suspended prison sentence of two to five years. This means that as long as he complies with his conditions, he won't have to serve additional time in prison. Conditions of Blueface's probation include abstaining from alcohol and drugs including marijuana, avoiding the Vegas strip unless he has a legitimate reason to be there such as work, attending impulse control counseling, and more. She also handed him 30 days in jail but credited him for time served as he's already incarcerated in California. “This was a first technical violation with only temporary revocation available for a maximum of 30 days,” the judgment reads.

Blueface Handed Probation & Suspended Prison Sentence

Blueface may have been able to check his Vegas case off his list, but the conclusion of his California case is still to be seen. He's accused of violating his probation again, this time with a 2023 altercation involving Jaidyn Alexis. He and the "Stewie" performer were performing in Utah in December when he pulled a woman up onstage. Allegedly, he then told Jaidyn to assault her. He currently has a sentencing hearing for that case scheduled for July 29.

Fans hope that his California sentencing will play out just as well for him, though that remains up in the air. What do you think of Blueface learning his fate in his Vegas probation violation case? Are you surprised that he avoided more time behind bars? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

