Blueface’s Mom Karlissa Saffold Plans Welcome Home Party Ahead Of Court Hearing

Blueface has certainly dealt with no shortage of legal drama as of late, but reportedly, that could all come to an end soon. The rapper is currently behind bars in California for an alleged probation violation and has a hearing scheduled for July 29. While there are no guarantees, fans hope that this will mark the end of his stay. Evidently, so does his mother Karlissa Saffold.

Saffold recently chatted with TMZ about her son's legal woes, revealing that she already has a "surprise return home party" in the works. According to her, she's planning to host it the day after Blueface's hearing, if it goes as she expects. After all, he did just recently receive his sentence for his case in Vegas. He won't serve additional time for that as long as he complies with the conditions of his probation.

Karlissa Saffold Hopes Blueface Gets Out On July 29

Saffold undoubtedly hopes her son returns home as soon as possible, though she has found a silver lining to his stint in jail. She says she thinks it could have been a much-needed opportunity for him to take a pause and evaluate his life, and calls it a valuable learning experience. "I don't think that he'll ever change," she said with a laugh. "But I'm praying that you know, wisdom will come in a different fashion."