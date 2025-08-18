6ix9ine Pays Tribute To Ariela La Langosta Following Her Tragic Death

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
In a series of heartfelt posts, 6ix9ine called his late friend Ariela La Langosta a “tremendous woman” and his "sister.”

6ix9ine is currently in mourning, as recently, his friend Ariela La Langosta passed away unexpectedly. He took to his Instagram Story yesterday to share a series of photos and videos of the two of them together, writing in Spanish that there was "no heart more beautiful."

He went on to call her a “tremendous woman” and his "sister.” Langosta reportedly worked as both an influencer and a bartender in New York City. She also appeared in 6ix9ine's "WAPAE" music video. Her tragic death was confirmed by one of the nightclubs she worked at, Ikon New York, earlier this week.

"Today we lost our shining star @ariiela.lalangosta 💔," a statement on the club's official Instagram account begins. "Our hearts are broken. Your joy, your humility, and the way you treated everyone with so much care always made you stand out. Thank you for giving so much love and support to our home, which also became yours. To Ariela’s family, we are here for anything you need. We still can’t believe it… you were our smile, our happiness. We love you and we will miss you forever 🙏🏽✨."

Ariela La Langosta Death

Another club Langosta worked at, Starlets of New York, also posted a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram recently. "Forever in our hearts — tonight we raise a shot to @ariiela.lalangosta 💜 A beautiful soul who blessed us with love, memories, and laughter. Smile in peace, beautiful," it reads.

At the time of writing, Langosta's cause of death has not been confirmed.

News of her passing comes amid 6ix9ine's ongoing legal troubles. Last month, he pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession. The charges are reportedly linked to MDMA and cocaine, and stem from a March raid of his Florida home.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution agreed to drop two additional counts he was facing. His sentencing is expected to take place in September, and he could face anywhere from a few months to years in prison.

