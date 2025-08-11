Young Chop's Reign Proves To Be Eternal In "King Chop 3"

The third installment in Young Chop's King Chop series isn’t just an album—it’s a statement forged in grief, resilience, and self-reliance.

The Chicago producer-turned-rapper, known for shaping the sound of drill in the early 2010s, approached the project as both a personal challenge and an act of defiance. “I did everything myself… I wanted to just prove my point,” he told HipHopDX, underscoring his determination to control every aspect of the record.

The sessions stretched over several months marked by intense introspection. Midway through recording, Chop suffered the loss of his mother—a pivotal figure in his career who often acted as his manager. Her passing left a void but also galvanized him to finish what he’d started. “I took my momma everywhere… she was basically my manager,” he reflected, framing the album as part tribute, part catharsis.

While the producer handled half of the production, he tapped his Chop Squad circle—CBMix, Young J, GhostRage, and Chopsquad DJ—to round out the beats. The balance between self-production and trusted collaboration gave King Chop 3 both personal intimacy and sonic variety.

One of the project’s most unexpected turns came with the RiFF RAFF-assisted track “Ring Ring Ring,” a feature Chop didn’t even see coming. His engineer slipped it in before mastering, a last-minute surprise that led to a scramble with label logistics.

At its core, King Chop 3 is less about radio-ready singles and more about reclaiming artistic space. It’s the work of a rapper-producer hybrid refusing to be confined to one role, channeling loss into layered beats and unfiltered bars. For Chop, it’s not just music—it’s armor, a memorial, and a declaration of independence.

King Chop 3 - Young Chop

Official Tracklist