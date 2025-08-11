News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
young chop
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Mixtapes
Young Chop's Reign Proves To Be Eternal In "King Chop 3"
Young Chop produced the most recognized drill song ever in Chief Keef’s “Don’t Like,” which has acquired multiple accolades.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 11, 2025
54 Views