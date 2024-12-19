Young Chop Reportedly Released From Jail After Over Two Years

2019 A3C Festival &amp; Conference
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 10: Record Producer Young Chop (C) and Guests attend "A Keynote Conversation" during 2019 A3C Festival &amp; Conference at AmericasMart on October 10, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Chopsquad DJ shared the news on Instagram today.

Things appear to be looking up for Young Chop, as reportedly, he's been released from jail after over two years. Chopsquad DJ took to his Instagram Story earlier today to share the news, posting a photo of the Chicago producer smiling on a FaceTime call. "Young Chop feee," he captioned the photo simply. According to XXL, he was arrested in April of 2022 for allegedly jumping bail.

His legal issues began in April of 2020, however, when he was arrested for alleged reckless conduct. This arrest took place after he allegedly went searching for 21 Savage in an Uber amid their internet beef. Allegedly, he brandished a gun at a car that pulled up next to the Uber, prompting someone in the car to shoot at the Uber. Young Chop was arrested just a few days later for allegedly violating his probation and accused of aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly starving a dog to death.

Chopsquad DJ Announces Young Chop's Release From Jail

For now, fans have yet to hear from Young Chop directly, though DJ Akademiks' comments section is flooded with Instagram users asking him to go live and predicting what's to come. "He finna have the biggest troll comeback of 2025," one user speculates. "Get in that lab and turn sh*t up," another demands. News of Young Chop's release comes just a few months after footage of him allegedly getting into an altercation with another inmate behind bars surfaced online. The footage surfaced in June of this year, and the altercation allegedly occurred in April.

During the intense encounter, Young Chop sucker-punched the other inmate in the back of the head, prompting an all-out brawl. "Back the f**k up," the man could be heard yelling in the shocking video. "He gotta go." After telling them to stop, a correctional officer deployed his taser on the other inmate, ending the fight. Both of them were later taken away in handcuffs.

