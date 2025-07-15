Conor McGregor Ignores Azealia Banks Nude Leak Scandal By Celebrating Turning 37 In Style

News: 2025 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump
Jan 20, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; UFC fighter Conor McGregor is seen during inauguration ceremonies in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 19, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Katsanis-Pool via Imagn Images
Conor McGregor got wrapped up in some new drama earlier this week thanks to Azealia Banks leaking unsolicited nudes he allegedly sent her.

Azealia Banks dropped a bombshell on her volatile X account yesterday (July 14) with Conor McGregor being at the center of it. The rapper and singer put the UFC champion on blast for allegedly sending her "unsolicited" d*ck pics. "How you gonna send a b**** some crooked d*** pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA n**** do you know who the f*** I am? This is HARAM."

It's one thing to say something so shocking, but it's another to have proof to back it up. Azealia Banks had that to share as well, showing the alleged text chain with Conor McGregor. In the photos, the controversial athlete can be seen posing in the nude in what looks to be his closet.

Alongside the bold photos are texts with one of them reading "Lifting weights" and another allegedly warning Banks to not be a "rat." "Don't be a rat cos all rats get caught."

Azealia piled on Conor with subsequent tweets roasting his package further. "Like how are you really going to sexually harrass me with the potato farmer d*ck then threaten me not to tell???? Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f*cking sunscreen damn."

Conor McGregor & Azealia Banks

What's more though is that this is allegedly nothing new between Banks and Conor. According to her, it's been going on for a while. "No me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016. LOL," she alleged. "I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle …. Funny how big of closet maga bait that was… Men are so homo and obsessed with d*ck it’s not even funny."

But despite her attempts to embarrass him, the fighter couldn't care less, it seems. As caught by TMZ Sports, the Ireland native posted some cake day pics to social media earlier today. It looks he was having a blast as the now 37-year-old was on his yacht in Sardinia. Other flicks showed off his expensive timepiece, some flowers, balloons, as well as his son.

It seems like Conor might not address this scandal head on, so we will see if Azealia Banks decides to try and pry some sort of reaction out of him down the road.

