Conor McGregor has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, as earlier this week, Azealia Banks exposed him for allegedly sending her nudes. Fortunately for the athlete, however, it looks like he couldn't care less.

Yesterday, he took to X to share some clips from a recent yacht excursion with his fiancée, Dee Devlin. She appeared to be in good spirits despite the scandal, indicating that it hasn't taken too much of a toll on their relationship. He also shared a clip of her lounging on the yacht in a red bikini on his Instagram Story today, along with some shots of their kids.

McGregor turned 37 just a few days ago, and clearly, he wasn't willing to let any drama involving the "Luxury" performer ruin his special day. He shared some photos from his celebration as his alleged nudes circulated online, flaunting flowers, balloons, a luxury watch, and more on social media Tuesday (July 15).

Conor McGregor Leak

This was just one day after Banks put him on blast, and as expected, she didn't hold back. "How you gonna send a b**** a some crooked d*** pics then threaten her not to tell," she alleged. "@TheNotoriousMMA n**** do you know who the f*** I am? This is HARAM."

"Like how are you really going to sexually harrass me with the potato farmer d*ck then threaten me not to tell???? she also alleged. "Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f*cking sunscreen damn."

Along with her insults, Banks shared a screenshot of some messages McGregor allegedly sent her from his account. "Don't be a rat cos all rats get caught," one of the alleged messages read. She later alleged that she and McGregor have been "sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016."

"I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle," she added. "Funny how big of closet maga bait that was… Men are so homo and obsessed with d*ck it’s not even funny."