Conor McGregor & His Fiancée Enjoy Romantic Yacht Outing After Alleged Nude Leak

BY Caroline Fisher 362 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Conor McGregor Fiancée Yacht Alleged Nude Leak Gossip News
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Conor McGregor appears unbothered as he continues to celebrate his birthday with family despite allegedly getting exposed by Azealia Banks.

Conor McGregor has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, as earlier this week, Azealia Banks exposed him for allegedly sending her nudes. Fortunately for the athlete, however, it looks like he couldn't care less.

Yesterday, he took to X to share some clips from a recent yacht excursion with his fiancée, Dee Devlin. She appeared to be in good spirits despite the scandal, indicating that it hasn't taken too much of a toll on their relationship. He also shared a clip of her lounging on the yacht in a red bikini on his Instagram Story today, along with some shots of their kids.

McGregor turned 37 just a few days ago, and clearly, he wasn't willing to let any drama involving the "Luxury" performer ruin his special day. He shared some photos from his celebration as his alleged nudes circulated online, flaunting flowers, balloons, a luxury watch, and more on social media Tuesday (July 15).

Read More: Conor McGregor Ignores Azealia Banks Nude Leak Scandal By Celebrating Turning 37 In Style

Conor McGregor Leak

This was just one day after Banks put him on blast, and as expected, she didn't hold back. "How you gonna send a b**** a some crooked d*** pics then threaten her not to tell," she alleged. "@TheNotoriousMMA n**** do you know who the f*** I am? This is HARAM."

"Like how are you really going to sexually harrass me with the potato farmer d*ck then threaten me not to tell???? she also alleged. "Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f*cking sunscreen damn."

Along with her insults, Banks shared a screenshot of some messages McGregor allegedly sent her from his account. "Don't be a rat cos all rats get caught," one of the alleged messages read. She later alleged that she and McGregor have been "sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016."

"I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle," she added. "Funny how big of closet maga bait that was… Men are so homo and obsessed with d*ck it’s not even funny."

Read More: Azealia Banks Puts Conor McGregor On Blast Over Alleged Unsolicited Nudes

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
News: 2025 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump Viral Conor McGregor Ignores Azealia Banks Nude Leak Scandal By Celebrating Turning 37 In Style 10.3K
Azealia Banks Conor McGregor Alleged Nudes Gossip News Gossip Azealia Banks Puts Conor McGregor On Blast Over Alleged Unsolicited Nudes 3.3K
2023 NBA Finals - Game Four Sports Conor McGregor Receives Support From His Fiance Amid Rape Allegations 852
Boxing In Riyadh: Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou Sports Conor McGregor "Raps" During Twitter Beef, Immediately Deletes His Verse 1374
Comments 0