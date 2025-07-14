Azealia Banks Puts Conor McGregor On Blast Over Alleged Unsolicited Nudes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Azealia Banks walks the runway for Kim Shui during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
This morning, Azealia Banks posted some shocking alleged photos of Conor McGregor, earning big reactions online.

Azealia Banks is certainly no stranger to scandals, and now, she's found herself wrapped up in yet another one. Early this morning, she took to X to call out Conor McGregor for allegedly sending her unsolicited nudes. She posted two of the alleged photos, dragging him in her caption.

"How you gonna send a b**** a some crooked d*** pics then threaten her not to tell," she alleged, as captured by No Jumper. "@TheNotoriousMMA n**** do you know who the f*** I am? This is HARAM."

"Like how are you really going to sexually harrass me with the potato farmer d*ck then threaten me not to tell????" she also alleged. "Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f*cking sunscreen damn."

On top of the alleged nudes, Banks posted a screenshot of what appears to be a message from McGregor's account. "Don't be a rat cos all rats get caught," he allegedly told her.

Banks proceeded to poke fun at the ordeal in various follow-up tweets before making another bombshell allegation.

Azealia Banks Conor McGregor Scandal

"No me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016. LOL," she alleged. "I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle …. Funny how big of closet maga bait that was… Men are so homo and obsessed with d*ck it’s not even funny."

At the time of writing, McGregor has yet to publicly address the debacle.

Unsurprisingly, Banks has been receiving a great deal of backlash over it, which is nothing new for her. Last last month, for example, she got ripped to shreds for defending other race's use of the n-word. "Everyone in the world can say and do what they want and black people really have no reason to be upset about it," she claimed at the time.

