Azealia Banks has found her latest adversary to feud with in Pusha T. On Tuesday (June 3), the “212” hitmaker slammed King Push for using the photo of Whitney Houston’s hotel bathroom as his cover for his 2018 album, Daytona, which to Banks is unforgivable.

Referencing a tweet about Pusha explaining her current friendship with Kanye West, Banks would tweet her issues with one-half of The Clipse. Azealia claims Whitney Houston curses Pusha T.

“At least Kanye isn’t cursed by Whitney Houston," she tweets. "I’ll never forgive Pusha T for using that photo. Anyone who respects the genius of Black women shouldn’t either.”

Banks criticized Pusha’s persona as both “corny” and “smug.” She dismissed his acclaim, labeling him as “MID” and "Overrated".

This is the first time Azealia Banks and King Push have been at odds. However, Banks has quarreled with the who’s who of today's music, such as Nicki Minaj, Latto, and Doechii.

Azealia Banks V. Pusha T

Pusha’s Daytona was a part of a memorable release period for Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music. It was released alongside new albums for Nas, Kid Cudi, and Teyana Taylor, produced by Kanye West. Daytona featured the Drake diss track “Infrared.”

The album’s cover made headlines following its revelation of being Whitney Houston’s bathroom before her alleged death. Kanye West would pay $85,000 for the photo and the cover's use.

The feud between Pusha and Drake got ugly, with King Pusha dissing Drizzy’s engineer, 40, and his serious illness.

Pusha has not responded to Azealia’s comments. Him and his brother Malice have been heavily promoting their upcoming reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out, which released its lead single last week in “Ace Trumpets.”

The album will feature a verse by Kendrick Lamar. Pharrell Williams produced Let God Sort Em Out. Roc Nation will distribute the album.