Conor McGregor’s Dublin Bar Was Set On Fire By An Arsonist

A fire broke out early Friday at The Black Forge, a Dublin pub owned by former UFC champion Conor McGregor, prompting a swift emergency response but causing no serious damage, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 3 a.m. local time, according to Irish law enforcement. Firefighters quickly contained the flames, which did not spread beyond the structure. No injuries were reported. Authorities said an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

McGregor, who is currently vacationing on a yacht off the coast of Europe, addressed the incident in a video shared on social media hours later. Appearing relaxed and holding a beer, the mixed martial arts star downplayed the fire’s impact.

“She’s open for business,” McGregor said in the video. “Not a scratch on her. You wouldn’t get through it with a rocket launcher. She’s spotless.”

Conor McGregor’s Bar Set Fire

Friday’s incident marks the second time the Crumlin-based pub has caught fire since McGregor purchased the property in 2019. In January 2022, a separate blaze caused minor damage and was followed by a brief police investigation. Like that incident, this latest fire has not significantly affected operations at the venue.

Located in the neighborhood where McGregor was raised, The Black Forge has become a cornerstone of the fighter’s post-UFC business empire. Known for its upscale pub food and premium whiskey selection, the bar attracts both locals and tourists and frequently appears on McGregor’s social media channels.

On Friday afternoon, McGregor posted an aerial image of the building on Instagram, captioned simply: “UNBEATABLE.”

Dublin fire officials have not disclosed what may have sparked the flames. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and speaking with possible witnesses.

While the fire raised concerns among nearby residents and McGregor’s fans, emergency crews contained the situation quickly. McGregor’s reaction—measured, if defiant—helped calm speculation about the severity of the blaze.