Conor McGregor’s Dublin Bar Was Set On Fire By An Arsonist

Baylor v Brigham Young
PROVO, UT - JANUARY 28: Boxer Conor McGregor sports a Brigham Young hat during the second half of the Brigham Young Cougars game agaisnt the Baylor Bears at the Marriott Center on January 28, 2025 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
Conor McGregor has been plotting his return to the UFC for years now. He remains the biggest draw with three of the highest gates.

A fire broke out early Friday at The Black Forge, a Dublin pub owned by former UFC champion Conor McGregor, prompting a swift emergency response but causing no serious damage, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 3 a.m. local time, according to Irish law enforcement. Firefighters quickly contained the flames, which did not spread beyond the structure. No injuries were reported. Authorities said an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

McGregor, who is currently vacationing on a yacht off the coast of Europe, addressed the incident in a video shared on social media hours later. Appearing relaxed and holding a beer, the mixed martial arts star downplayed the fire’s impact.

“She’s open for business,” McGregor said in the video. “Not a scratch on her. You wouldn’t get through it with a rocket launcher. She’s spotless.”

Conor McGregor’s Bar Set Fire

Friday’s incident marks the second time the Crumlin-based pub has caught fire since McGregor purchased the property in 2019. In January 2022, a separate blaze caused minor damage and was followed by a brief police investigation. Like that incident, this latest fire has not significantly affected operations at the venue.

Located in the neighborhood where McGregor was raised, The Black Forge has become a cornerstone of the fighter’s post-UFC business empire. Known for its upscale pub food and premium whiskey selection, the bar attracts both locals and tourists and frequently appears on McGregor’s social media channels.

On Friday afternoon, McGregor posted an aerial image of the building on Instagram, captioned simply: “UNBEATABLE.”

Dublin fire officials have not disclosed what may have sparked the flames. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and speaking with possible witnesses.

While the fire raised concerns among nearby residents and McGregor’s fans, emergency crews contained the situation quickly. McGregor’s reaction—measured, if defiant—helped calm speculation about the severity of the blaze.

As the investigation unfolds, The Black Forge remains open to the public. The pub’s survival appears to reflect not only the fire department’s rapid response, but also McGregor’s flair for turning adversity into spectacle.

