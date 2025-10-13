Armani White has pretty much avoided any sort of drama since breaking out in 2022 with his viral single, "BILLIE EILISH." However, the Philadelphia native did run into some this weekend on Sunday, October 12. Per TMZ, the Def Jam artist was arrested and booked that evening in Kentucky.
He was hit with two charges including disorderly conduct in the second degree and stopping, standing, or parking on a limited access highway. Armani White, real name Enoch Tolbert, had multiple 911 calls on him which were issued to the London Police Department.
The latter charge allegedly stems from witnesses claiming he was filming a music video in the middle of I-75. According to them, White allegedly jumped on top of the concrete highway barrier and started dancing.
Unfortunately, that's about as much as we can report on right now. Armani was briefly held at the Laurel County Correctional Center, the same county in which he was handcuffed. He's since been released.
The outlet reports they did reach out to the rapper's team but have yet to hear anything in return.
Lastly, TMZ managed to get their hands on the songwriter's mugshot, which shows him sporting an ear-to-ear, teethy grin. Notably, he's without his trademarked hair beads.
Armani White "MOUNT PLEASANT."
Hopefully, this is the worst situation that the "GOATED." act finds himself in. He's currently in the middle of supporting T-Pain on tour, which actually saw him in Newport, Kentucky on Saturday, hence the arrest why the arrest took place in that state.
For now, it seems White will be able to perform tomorrow night in Clearwater, Florida. After that, he's scheduled to be onstage nine more times, with the final show in Lincoln, Nebraska on October 26.
Elsewhere, White is fresh off of dropping a new single titled "MOUNT PLEASANT." It landed on DSPs September 19, while simultaneously creating a four-song EP of his last few singles. The tracklist consists of "GHOST.," with Samara Cyn, "CUT THE LIGHTS.," and "TTSO."