Armani White has another bop on his hands with his latest single, “GOATED.”

After a meteoric rise at the tail end of 2022, thanks to the success of “Billie Eilish,” the rapper kicked off the new year with a new collab alongside Denzel Curry. The two rappers deliver a high-energy banger that’s just as playful as his breakout hit but much more fitting to hear in a strip club The bass-heavy production, handled by July Da Producer and Myles Williams, is simple yet effective, providing room for the “Flip” rapper’s animated flows and witty bars to shine. At the same time, White also showcases his melodic side even further without taking away from the essence of his bars.

Denzel Curry’s militant flow sharply contrasts the airy melodies from White’s bridge. He walks on the beat with ease but the song also provides an opportune time for Curry to pop his sh*t. “How many times can I tell you I’m GOATED/ Without niggas actin’ like they do not know it?” Curry raps.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 31: In this image released on December 31, Armani White performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 broadcast on December 31, 2022 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

The song arrived with a new music video featuring a cameo from Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Armani White’s about to have an incredible year ahead of him. With “Billie Eilish” remaining in steady rotation, the release of “GOATED” further showcases his versatility. Not only can he craft an infectious hit record but his skillset isn’t to be slept on, either.

White’s earned some massive co-signs following the success of his breakout hit. He joined N.O.R.E. at the BET Hip Hop Awards for an impeccable performance. Then, he closed out the year out with an energetic set during ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Check out his new single below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Top heat, box seats, I’m watchin’ Archer there

Cop lights, stop right, next where my block at, trust fall

Beat I might drop that

Hips on Thee Stallion and Doja her top half