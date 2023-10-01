Armani White Goes All In On “REDEYE TO PHILLY. (Freestyle)”

Philly has some incredible and colorful rap acts currently. It is certainly an underrated birthplace of big-time names. With Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Black Thought, and Tierra Whack, the pool is vast. Now, listeners need to add Armani White to that long list.

Armani got his big break with the release of his viral social media hit "BILLIE EILISH." Of course, it is a reference to pop megastar, Billie Eilish. However, while it might have seemed like a one-hit-wonder situation, White is proving otherwise. The multi-talent put out a terrific and fun tight project, Road to CASABLANCO., earlier this year right around summer time. The listen includes the super smash single, on top of some other entertaining cuts, "GOATED." with Denzel Curry and more.

Listen To "REDEYE TO PHILLY. (Freestyle)" From Armani White

Besides White's fun approach to his music, he can rap and sing as well. "GOATED." was one example of that, but this YouTube and Soundcloud exclusive further cements that take. He released a fire freestyle called "REDEYE TO PHILLY." and it shows off his rapping abilities to full effect. The flows and cadence switch up multiple times throughout. Additionally, there is a singing bit at the end as well to tie things up. Continue to keep your eye on Armani White, he is going to be a force.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, "REDEYE TO PHILLY. (Freestyle)," from Armani White? Is he one of the best new rappers out right now? Is this one of the best freestyles of the year? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With all of that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got b*****s wearing nothing, wasn’t there when we had nothing dawg

Them coldest winters wrapping my windows keeping my oven on

My mom middle class she bust her a** to get my gifts

Found my pack and whooped my a** even tho hass had said it’s his

Had me bringing knives to school i’m going savage if i blitz

Or break this stick and n****s dancing i’m joe jackson with my switch

