Armani White is fresh off the release of his brand new single, “GOATED.” Featuring Denzel Curry, the track finds the two claiming their dominance in the rap game.

An accompanying music video also arrives along with the song. Floyd Mayweather Jr makes an entertaining appearance, training the rapper in his TMT gym. Additionally, it appears as though the duo had a great time behind the scenes as well.

Armani White attends the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

According to footage from TMZ, the pair were putting in some work in between takes on set. The “DIAMOND DALLAS.” rapper gets some lessons on footwork and punching techniques on the heavy bag. Additionally, of course, White returns the favor by showing Floyd how to do the “GOATED shoulder dance” that he’s pushing alongside the song.

The retired undefeated boxer’s appearance is a testament to the Philadelphia native’s undeniable growing popularity in the rap game.

“GOATED” serves as the first single to the 26-year-old’s forthcoming EP, which will allegedly be out later this year. His last EP comes in the form of 2021’s deeply personal, Things We Lost In The Fire.

Of course, White broke onto the scene with his viral hit song from last year, “BILLIE EILISH.” It was popular on TikTok before it even saw an official release. The track is rather short, clocking in at just over a minute and a half. However, it certainly manages to pack a heavy punch, as the Philadelphi’s native infectious energy and speedy flows take centre stage.

Denzel Curry, on the other hand, is fresh off his successful year in 2022. In March, he dropped his fifth studio album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future. The 14-track project boasts features from T-Pain, 6LACK, slowthai and more.

