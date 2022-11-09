slowthai’s remained one of the most exciting artists from the UK. His versatility turned him into an ideal collaborator in music, from efforts alongside electronic groups like Disclosure to linking up with artists like James Blake and joining forces with a slew of rappers from A$AP Rocky to Denzel Curry.

This week, he debuted a new song as part of the latest Beats By Dre campaign. “i know nothing” is a gritty, muddy banger that finds slowthai’s rambunctious delivery highlighted with heavy, rock-infused production. On the UK artist’s latest record, he goes head-first into detailing many of the ills of society and the blame that’s placed on the backs on the younger generation. “I know nothing, I just keep getting older,” he repeats in a spoken word delivery over glitchy production.

“‘I Know Nothing’ is a fight back against those people who are so quick to put the blame on the younger generation. In a world full of misinformation and judgement it only reveals the true intentions of how miserable people’s lives must be as they are so quick to jump on the bandwagon and applaud or point out people’s failures or vulnerabilities,” he says of the song.

“Instead we should be lifting people up when we see them fall,” he continued. “Social media can and should be used as a tool for connection and good but instead it serves to gloat and punch down. It fails to show the harsh reality we live in, which can lead to isolation and depression. Let’s lift each other up.”

Quotable Lyrics

We rely on a system that’s failed us

We’re in prison waiting for a day off

Social media distorts our perception of reality

Because everyone seems happy but in fact they’re miserable