Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time. In fact, with his 50-0 record, many would suggest that he is the greatest. Regardless of how you feel, there is no denying that he can beat anyone in the ring. Even in his 40s, Mayweather is still looking to challenge people.

Although he only participates in exhibitions now, Floyd can certainly put on a great show. Overall, his skills are still very much there, and he has the speed to take you down. This is especially true of people off of the street who think they can actually last in the ring with a legend.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather In LA

Recently, Mayweather was in Los Angeles for the National Championship game between Georgia and TCU. As many of us already know, Georgia won the game by a score of 65-7. In the middle of the game, however, Floyd was challenged by a random troll looking to viral.

Below, you can see the fan say “Floyd, I’ll knock you out.” Mayweather seemed to have a friendly smile at first, however, once the challenge was made, Mayweather turned a bit sour. To be fair, anyone would have this reaction to such bizarre behavior.

Dude trolled Floyd Mayweather at the cfp national championship 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iHGxosHGaa — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 10, 2023

While the “Clout” era is starting to phase out, there is no doubt that some people still think they can test athletes like this. It is a very sad reality, however, it remains prevalent in our society. Hopefully, this trend is put out to pasture on a permanent basis, very soon.

For now, it remains to be seen who Floyd will fight next. Perhaps Jake Paul would be a solid option given everything that has happened as of late. Although, Floyd has all of the power in that situation.

Let us know what you thought of the viral clip, in the comments down below.

[Via]