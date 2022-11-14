Floyd Mayweather’s post-prize fighting career has been bizarre to watch. He has primarily partaken in exhibition matches, some of which have been against YouTube stars. The first was against Logan Paul, and then on Sunday, he faced off against Deji.

Floyd Mayweather Vs. Deji

For those who may not know, Deji is a British YouTuber who is the brother of KSI. He has boxed before, however, he has had limited success. His only win came against Fousey, and it’s truly bizarre that he got this opportunity in the first place. Either way, drama sells.

As you will see in the clip below, Mayweather was not taking this fight particularly seriously. He was dominant throughout the match, and in this video, he emoted on Deji. It was a pretty hilarious sight as Floyd punched the YouTuber in the face before doing some unique dances.

Overall, it was clear that Mayweather was going to win. However, Deji did get in some good punches and even injured Mayweather’s eye. Many noted that Floyd had a black eye after the match, which is impressive on Deji’s part. Despite this, the match ended in the sixth round as Floyd Mayweather continued to give Deji the business.

A Mutual Respect

After the match, it was clear that Floyd had quite a bit of respect for his opponent. After all, Floyd is one of the best fighters of all time, so it was courageous for Deji to even enter the ring. It was expected that Floyd would win, and that is exactly what he did. Furthermore, had he lost, it would have been a real embarrassment.

It remains to be seen what Deji will decide to do next. After fighting Floyd, it is clear that he has a passion for this, and could even beat some evenly-matched opponents, in the future.

As for Floyd, it seems like these exhibition matches are all he’s interested in. Hopefully, he takes on someone who can actually challenge him, in the future.

