Floyd Mayweather has never shied away from exhibition matches. After going 50-0 in his career, Mayweather decided to delve into the world of YouTube fighting and overseas showcases. Floyd has been doing plenty of fights in Japan over the last couple of years, and he even fought against Logan Paul in what was considered to be a horrible crash grab.

Now, Mayweather is set to face yet another YouTube star, this time in the form of Deji. For those who may not know, Deji is the brother of KSI, and he has been boxing for as long as his brother has. He was Jake Paul’s first fight a few years ago, and he only won his first fight this past month against the YouTuber Fousey.

OFFICIAL: Floyd Mayweather will face Deji in an exhibition fight on Nov 13th in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/1PrdbLXlA3 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 26, 2022

This match is set to take place in Dubai and it will happen on November 13th of this year. It is going to be a massive fight for Deji, who quite frankly, hasn’t earned this kind of look. No matter what, it will draw a ton of money, which is exactly what everyone wants to begin with.

