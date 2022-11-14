Jake Paul has become the face of YouTube boxing, although it’s clear he is much bigger than that now. He has defeated Tyron Woodley twice and has also defeated Anderson Silva. Paul has the ability to become a real threat in the ring, and there are plenty of people looking to give him his first loss.

Jake Paul Vs. Andrew Tate

If there is anyone that the internet wants to see get beat up, it is Andrew Tate. While the influencer has his fair share of sycophants, there is no denying how unpopular the man is in some circles. He is a former world champion kickboxer, and while he won in a lower division, it’s clear that he could hang with Jake if need be.

Recently, Paul teased a fight against Tate. In the clip below, the two were seen in a boxing ring in Dubai, where they went face-to-face. Jake Paul signaled that there were negotiations in place, which is a sign that a fight could happen. Overall, this would be a fun match that would have the whole internet watching.

Yesterday, Paul and Tate were still in Dubai as Floyd Mayweather was taking on Deji. This is a match that fans had been patiently waiting for, and in the end, Floyd won. In the midst of this, however, Paul and Tate decided to use the occasion as an opportunity to promote their potential match.

As you can see in the tweet down below, Paul and Tate came face-to-face. Paul was very serious about the staredown, whereas Tate had a smirk on his face. Furthermore, there were plenty of fans trying to get a peak at all of the action ringside. Of course, these two command attention, and the spectators ate it up.

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate facing off ringside at Floyd Mayweather vs Deji…



It remains to be seen if and when this fight will happen, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. Also, let us know who you think would win, in the comments down below.

