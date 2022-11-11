Tommy Fury has his work cut out for him this weekend as he is set to fight Paul Bamba in Dubai. This is part of the Floyd Mayweather Vs. Deji card, which is looking like a blowout already. Either way, Fury is looking to improve his 8-0 record and he has an amazing opportunity to make it happen.

Tommy Fury Vs. Jake Paul

A few months ago, Fury was supposed to go up against Jake Paul. Of course, this was canceled as Fury could not get into the United States. Everyone involved was annoyed by this development, including Paul who has a strong distaste for Tommy Fury.

Tommy Fury punches Daniel Bocianski during the Light Heavyweight fight between Tommy Fury and Daniel Bocianski at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

After defeating Anderson Silva, Paul is looking to take on Fury in a future match. While negotiations with Andrew Tate are underway, Fury remains on the table. Fury is well-aware of this and expects Paul to be at the fight come Sunday.

Regardless, Fury is not worried. In a recent interview with TMZ, he noted that he won’t be paying attention to anyone in the crowd. Instead, his focus will be on Bamba, who comes into the fight with a record of 5-2.

Fury’s Not Worried

“I’m not bothered if [Jake’s] at ringside, anyone’s at ringside,” Fury said. “KSI, Jake Paul, whoever’s there, I’m not interested cause my full focus is on Paul Bamba and when I beat Paul Bamba and I come through him, then I’ll revert my attention to them at ringside. But until then, it’s Paul Bamba, he’s got my full attention on Sunday night. But, if they are there, better not get into the ring after the fight ’cause I’ll be nice and warmed up, put it that way.”

Tommy Fury is favored to defeat Paul Bamba. If he comes through, he will improve his undefeated record, and a fight against Paul will become that much more enticing.

