Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time. His 50-0 record speaks for itself, and even all of these years later, he still competes. However, his most recent fights are all exhibitions. Regardless, he can still fight at an exceptionally high level.

Mayweather is even gearing up for a fight in London on February 25th. This match will take place against the likes of Aaron Chalmers. Chalmers is a 35-year-old fighter who is eager to get his chance against the GOAT. However, it will take a huge effort to destroy Mayweather’s unbeaten record.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather Vs. Jarvis

Social media influencer Jarvis is also a boxer. Jarvis used to be part of Faze Clan, and now, he can be seen doing various exhibition events. According to TMZ, he recently got link up with Floyd, and the two did some sparring against one another.

In the video clip down below, you can see how this did not go particularly well for Jarvis. Overall, Mayweather was all over the ring delivering some heft punches against the YouTuber. At the end of the day, it remains very clear that Mayweather is just in a league of his own.

“I’m back in the ring and for the first time, it’s going down in the UK. I’m excited to be partnering with The Zeus Network who will be exclusively airing my next exhibition on February 25th at the O2 Arena on Zeus PPV,” Mayweather said of his upcoming fight.

If you’re a Mayweather fan, you’re probably hoping that he goes back to prize fights. However, it doesn’t seem exceptionally likely at this point. Either way, Mayweather is still happy to get in the ring, which is definitely a good thing.

Let us know what you think of the clip above, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

[Via]