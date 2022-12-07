Floyd Mayweather is easily one of the richest athletes on the entire planet. Throughout his career, he has amassed well over $1 billion. As it stands, he is no longer doing prize fights. However, he is still making plenty of money when it comes to the world of exhibition fights.

In fact, this money has allowed him to go on some fairly massive shopping sprees. For instance, we recently reported on how Mayweather went to the Art Basel show in Miami and dropped over $3 million. Overall, Mayweather calls his company The Money Team for good reason.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. looks on during a news conference with Deji Olatunji at the Mayweather Boxing Club on October 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather is scheduled to fight Olatunji in an exhibition match in Dubai on November 13, 2022. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather Has A New Car

According to TMZ, Mayweather splurged on a brand-new vehicle while out in Miami. As the outlet reports, he hit up a man by the name of Obi Okeke, who also goes by the name “Doctor Bugatti.” Interestingly enough, Mayweather did not cop himself a Bugatti.

Instead, Mayweather decided to splurge on a Porsche 911 Turbo S. This is a beautiful sportscar that costs about $330K. It can go incredibly fast with a top speed of 205 MPH. Additionally, the car goes 0-60 in 2.6 seconds, all while boasting 640 horsepower.

Mayweather has always had an appreciation for things that cost a lot of money. That being said, it should come as no surprise that he is copping cars like this. He already has a sizable car collection, and now, it will be that much bigger.

