Floyd Mayweather is easily one of the richest men in the sports world. Over the course of his career, he has made over $1 billion, and he continues to expand that wealth. Although he might be done prize fighting, the exhibition fights have proven to be massive paydays, and Mayweather has no qualms about doing them.

Mayweather’s wealth has always been extremely important to him. Consequently, he named his very own brand “The Money Team.” He leans into his massive wealth, and it ultimately makes him a polarizing figure. However, there are plenty of fans who absolutely adore this about him.

Floyd Mayweather attends the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

Floyd Mayweather At Art Basel

Having said all of that, it should come as no surprise that Mayweather would want to spend money on art. Art is something that can significantly increase your status, and rich people love nothing more than dropping a bad on some art. In fact, the Art Basel shows in Miami are a great place to get some pieces.

According to TMZ, Mayweather and some associates were in Miami where they took in the SCOPE art show. Subsequently, Mayweather took a look at the art and was so moved that he spent upwards of $3.1 million. As it stands, there is no imagery of what Mayweather copped.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Moreover, Mayweather will be attending more Art Basel shows, which means his wallet could be getting a bit slimmer soon. Regardless, Mayweather certainly has the money to afford it all.

