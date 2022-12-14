Floyd Mayweather is one of the wealthiest men in the entire sports world. He is someone who has always flaunted that wealth, however, he certainly gives back when he has the chance. Not everyone is as generous with their money, especially when there is no obligation to be. Regardless, Mayweather tries to help when he can.

Additionally, Mayweather enjoys treating himself when the opportunity presents itself. From high-priced artwork at Art Basel to some gorgeous sports cars, Mayweather certainly knows what he likes. Overall, his spending habits certainly have the ability to make you a tad jealous.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a game between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sky 89-78. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Early Christmas With Floyd Mayweather

According to TMZ, Mayweather was in more of a giving spirit on Monday night. The boxing legend was in Los Angeles as he watched the Clippers take on the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com arena. While there, he linked up with five kids, who he decided to provide with an early Christmas gift.

In the video down below, you can see Mayweather talking to five kids who refer to him as “Uncle Floyd.” Overall, it is a pretty cute scene, and it ends with Mayweather giving each kid $1,000. Needless to say, that will be a nice bit of money to start Christmas shopping with.

Mayweather has done things like this in the past, so his most recent bit of generosity should not be that big of a surprise. Regardless, these kids most certainly appreciated the kindness. Christmas is in 11 days, and these young men will now be able to get themselves and their loved ones some well-deserved presents.

As for Mayweather himself, he got to see the Clippers blowout the Celtics. The Celtics are one of the best teams in the league, so it ended up being quite the show for the Crypto.com arena crowd.

