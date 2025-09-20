Armani White Expands His Artistry On "MOUNT PLEASANT."

If you look beyond his breakout hit about everyone's favorite slightly left field pop star, Billie Eilish, you'll see that Armani White has more to offer as an artist. You can look to his newest single, "MOUNT PLEASANT.," for proof. It may sound like a The Kid LAROI rip off (trust us, we thought it was the Aussie too) but doesn't take long for his blistering rap side to come out too.
To start, he showcases his ability to create a poppy melody over an acoustic guitar as he sings about moving on from a relationship. He admits that the breakup got to him on the self-aware first verse.
"Yeah, I never thought that you could hurt me, uh / I hate the fact that feelings caught me in the first place / And now you makin' plans without me, uh, friends without me, uh / Standin' now, you couldn't stand without me."
However, he shows that he's okay with the growth, even it means he's out of a zone of comfort. He details how signing a record deal and accomplishing that jump to musical stardom helped him reach this point of realization that he can do this on his own.
"Okay, I dotted linеs, okay, okay, I signed my fate / I think I'm finally okay with bein' not okay." Some might call it basic, but you have to give it to Armani White for working on expanding his skillset.
This single, which happens to be title of his new EP, brings his past three releases together. Those include the Fabolous-sampling banger with 2025 XXL Freshman Samara Cyn, "GHOST.," and "CUT THE LIGHTS." and "TTSO."
- MOUNT PLEASANT.
- GHOST. (feat. Samara Cyn)
- CUT THE LIGHTS.
- TTSO.