Armani White & Samara Cyn Go "GHOST." On New Single

Armani White is gearing up towards a new project coming very soon, and for his newest single "GHOST.," he enlisted the help of Samara Cyn. Together, they crafted an intoxicating, energetic, slightly nostalgic, and bouncy cut that shows off a lot of chemistry between both MCs.

The Neptunes-sampling beat on here harkens back to 2000s pop rap styles with peppy percussion and various melodic elements, such as guitar licks and airy synthesizers. It's a very fun and jovial atmosphere for the "Cut The Lights" and backroads spitters to float over, and it pops in and out enough to provide some dynamism throughout. While it doesn't undergo too many significant changes, it's clear that the production on here follows whatever direction the lead artists head in.

Speaking of which, both lyrical performances here are boastful, cheeky, confident, and pretty measured when it comes to the flows, punchlines, and deliveries. It's the kind of charisma we are already very familiar with thanks to previous cuts like "TTSO." But this time around, the emphasis is fully on the groove and bounce here.

We'll see what the "BREATHE." artist has in store for fans next, but this Samara Cyn collaboration should hold them over until we get something more full-length. After all, it's quite the re-playable hit and doesn't overstay its welcome by any means. Armani White's building quite the collection of vibrant and exciting singles in the pop rap realm, and we look forward to how all these sounds will mesh on a tracklist.

Armani White & Samara Cyn – "GHOST."