Armani White Unleashes Upbeat Single “TTSO.”

Armani White has officially entered his "Blue Era."

It's been a few months since fans have heard a new solo track from Armani White. Luckily, however, he returned last week with "TTSO." The upbeat single features carefree lyrics and a fun, hard-hitting beat. The song arrived alongside a playful accompanying visualizer, in which White dances and raps to the music in a store.

White first teased the new track in an Instagram video early last week, leaving his followers eager to hear more. It's safe to say that they aren't disappointed, and based on one of his latest posts, it looks like there could be more on the way. On November 15, he shared the cover art for the single on Instagram and announced that he was embarking on a new era. "The Blue Era officially begins [blue circle emoji]," he captioned the post. "I got a bunch to say right now but i’ll say it over time. I leveled up in the darkness and TTSO. is officially out. Thank you to everyone on the forefront and background who fought to get us back outside. Blanco. 🎨: @theshaneramoss."

The "Billie Eilish" performer has also been posting a series of videos that show him rapping while wrapped in a blue blanket. In the caption for his latest one, which arrived about a week ago, he explains how the current state of the world has inspired him. "I know the world is in a slump right now, but that’s made me feel more comfortable to write these vulnerable pieces," he wrote. "I’ve been fighting behind the scenes for a year now about music. but I’ve just set my own countdown that if nothing changes — i’m doing it myself."

