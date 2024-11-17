Skiifall Gives Us A Lush Portrait Of A "Mystery Man" On New Single: Stream

This is a surprisingly summery jam to heat you up.

Skiifall is coming back with a new lover's rock EP titled Lovers Til I'm Gone, produced entirely by Kenny Beats. The "Yuteman Dennis" rapper, singer, and artist dropped the new summery relationship cut "Mystery Man" to celebrate the announcement, and the project will reportedly drop on January 15. In a statement, the Montreal creative and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines native previewed what he wanted this new direction to look like.

"When I first sat with Kenny Beats, he spoke openly about how wanting to honor his father had inspired him to release solo music that ultimately became his debut album Louie," Skiifall shared. "That conversation gave me the inspiration and confidence to try making music that my own mother would like listening to, since my earliest music wasn't something she could relate to." Of course, on his previous effort Woiiyoie Tapes Vol. 2: Intense City, he already proved he could transcend genre lines and show off his talent with ease.

"Mystery Man" will definitely heat you up in the northern hemisphere as we close out the year, and it's a very exciting and charismatic direction from the "Fam Without Blood" multi-hyphenate that we're excited to hear grow. If you haven't heard Skiifall's new single yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service or listen to it via the YouTube visualizer below. Down there, you can also find some notable lines from the record, as well as the comments section for your to leave your thoughts on the song. As always, come back to HNHH for more of the latest amazing releases in music around the clock.

Skiifall's "Mystery Man": Stream