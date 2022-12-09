One of the most promising artists out of Canada is closing the year on a high note. Skiifall came through today with the release of his latest single, “Fam Without Blood.” The artist connects with Wondagurl, Rodiah McDonald, London Cyr, and frequent collaborator Yama//Sato, who team up for the song’s production. Skiifall glides with his unique blend of patois, English and French with a matter-of-fact flow. Meanwhile, the production boasts an eerie feel from the ominous soundscapes, accented by sliding 808s that Wondagurl became known for.

The song arrived alongside a new music video directed by Aimé-T. Irabahay, which finds Skiifall roaming through the night with his crew.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 26: Rapper Skiifall performs in concert at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater on June 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Skiifall’s coming off of an incredibly productive year. Since emerging with “Ting Tun Up” in 2021, he quickly became one of the most recognizable figures to come out of Canada. He closed out 2021 with “Break Of Dawn,” alongside BadBadNotGood, The Kount, and Yama//Sato before leaping into 2022 with “Bloodclart Business,” which he debuted on Colors. Since then, he’s remained relatively low-key, though he did link up with Lil Silva on “What If?”

However, it’s clear he’s gearing up for a massive year in 2023. “Fam Without Blood” follows the release of “I Can’t Feel My Mind (Freestyle)” last month.

In addition to his releases, he also hit the road with BadBadNotGood over the summer on their North American Talk Memory tour. Then, he hit the festival circuit across Europe.

If you aren’t familiar with Skiifall yet, make sure you press play on “Fam Without Blood” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

More times n***as was vexed

I’m a great success

Wish it was really them

But I wish it was us instead