The Internet is a funny place where funny things happen.

Three white kids from Canada who all happen to be jazz prodigies begin playing covers of their favorite rap songs, catch the attention of Tyler, The Creator, and blow the fuck up.

Any other era of humanity would be surprised about BadBadNotGood’s epically strange come up story, including the part about Sour Soul, their collaboration album with Shaolin legend Ghostface Killah released in 2015. In today’s world, these guys are pioneers, accepted by a wide and diverse audience with open arms.

Comprised of Matthew Tavares (keys), Chester Hansen (bass), Alexander Sowinski (drums), and new kid Leland Whitty (saxophone), BadBadNotGood is almost five albums deep into what will likely be a long, illustrious career. Nowadays the boys of BBNG are collaborating with fellow trailblazers like Kaytranada and Mick Jenkins. GGGG.