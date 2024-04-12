Baby Rose & BADBADNOTGOOD Team Up For Vibrant New EP "Slow Burn"

The unlikely collaboration sparks impressive results all around.

North Carolina-based singer Baby Rose already has multiple projects under her belt. The R&B darling has collaborated with the likes of Erick The Architect, Big K.R.I.T, and Ari Lennox. But her new project is an unexpected collaboration that digs deeper than any of her previous team-ups. She and Canadian jazz trio BADBADNOTGOOD just dropped a new 6-track EP called Slow Burn. The project was led off by the song "One Last Dance" back in March. The song has racked up nearly 1.5 million streams on Spotify in less than a month since its release.

Now the full project is out and it adds up to 23 minutes of material spread across 6 tracks. The sound of the EP is a relaxed and vintage vibe that fittingly finds a midpoint between BBNG's smooth jazz side and Baby Rose's soulful demeanor. Highlights like opener "On My Mind" show off what makes Rose's voice so unique. And on the track "Caroline" she teams up with Mereba to show off how well her singing pairs with other vocalists. Check out the poised and vibrant sounds of their new Slow Burn EP below.

Baby Rose & BADBADNOTGOOD Meet In The Middle Of Their Styles


BADBADNOTGOOD are no strangers to unconventional collaborations. Back un 2015 they teamed up with Wu-Tang rapper Ghostface Killah for an entire collaborative album called Sour Soul. The project features appearances from artists like Danny Brown, MF DOOM, and more. Late last year the band was part of a huge collaboration. They teamed up with Griselda rappers Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine as well as 88RISING project 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE for a massive posse cut called "Mint Chocolate."

What do you think of Baby Rose and BADBADNOTGOOD's new collaborative EP Slow Burn? What other artists do you think could make for a successful unconventional pairing? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tracklist:
1. On My Mind
2. Slow Burn
3. Caroline
4. Weekness
5. It's Alright
6. One Last Dance

