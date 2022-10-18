The new R&B Season arrivals are continuing to flow in this October, with the latest tracks landing via Baby Rose, who dropped off a dual release, “Go” and “Fight Club” to celebrate her signing to Secretly Canadian.

Speaking on the two songs in a press release, the vocalist said, “‘Go'” is about fighting to hold onto past love by any means necessary. That love is redefined depending on the state of mind I’m in when listening. Sometimes sourced from within (my essence and purpose), but sometimes it’s the past – people and things. The record is nostalgic. It finds me in a space fighting for the familiar and fading.”

As for the other half of her latest release, “Fight Club,” Rose shared, “I’m being urged to let go of what was for what could have been. A higher version of consciousness enters the chat, picture the role played by Georgia Anne Muldrow, urging me to abandon the comfort of familiarity and take a risk.”

“To live life with vigour and trust myself,” she continued. “We made this record within the matter of a few hours. It was a flow, guided energetically by the urge to break out of any box I was put in.”

From the sounds of things, Baby Rose is gearing up to finally share a follow-up to her 2019 debut album, To Myself.

Stream “Go” and “Fight Club” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

(You’re like the blue)

I feel alive inside it

Feel like driving somewhere, someplace

(And the oranges and the green)

I wanna run to my fears til I’m not afraid

(And the turquoise in my mind)

