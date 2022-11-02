Montreal’s rap scene is coming for the crown with an artist like Skiifall leading the pack. Ever since the viral success of “Ting Tun Up,” he’s transformed into one of Canada’s most exciting new artists to keep an eye out for. Songs like “Gully” and “Bentayga Dust” in 2021 set the tone for what he has in store. Throughout 2022, he’s delivered a few singles that have kept us excited for what he’s about to do next.

This week, he blessed fans with his latest release, “I Can’t Feel My Mind (Freestyle).” On his latest offering, Skiifall takes on Xav Leon’s woozy and enchanting production with a barrage of bars through his Vincentian accent reflecting on his come-up.

“I Can’t Feel My Mind (Freestyle)” comes after two new singles this year — “Bloodclart Business,” which he debuted on Colors, and his appearance on Lil Silva’s “What If?” In 2021, he hit the road alongside BadBadNotGood, and debuted their collaboration, “Break Of Dawn,” alongside The Kount and YAMA//SATO.

He’s yet to announce a project but we’re hoping that we at least get a follow-up to WOIIYOIE TAPES Vol. 1 soon.

Check his latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Feds don’t like to see the Black man stand

But like Obama, they know that we can