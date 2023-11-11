Armani White Delivers A Dynamic Performance On “BREATHE.”

There are not many better rappers than Armani White right now. Especially in terms of technical ability. His command of the microphone, his breath control, and the way he can rap fast while sounding coherent are just some of the skills he possesses. On top of that, you know Armani is going to be an energizer bunny on pretty much every track. He put all of this on full display on his second project, Road to CASABLANCO. Since the release of that back in February of this year, the Philadelphia native has continued to build on his style.

In the past month or so, Armani has put out two fun singles. At the beginning of October, he put on a lyrical masterclass on a YouTube exclusive freestyle, "REDEYE TO PHILLY." Toward the end of the month, he linked with producer TroyBoi for "Shut S*** Down." Both fit each other's colorful and idiosyncratic styles to a tee. Now, he is back with a new solo single he has been teasing for a little bit now.

Listen To "BREATHE." From Armani White

About a month ago, Armani began to drop hints about "BREATHE." One of the videos, which is pinned at the top of his page, shows him getting lit in the studio with his friends as he played some of the track. Just about a day ago, he gave his fans an update about what has been going on with him lately. "Thanks to everyone reaching out. I been taking this time off to literally breathe. Recalibrate and recenter myself on what’s important to me. Getting away from just enjoying making the music and actually expressing myself again. Really excited for what’s to come. Until then, y’all loved this freestyle so much I made it a song. Let’s have fun one more time before the year ends 🤞🏽" We certainly love it, now it is your turn to check it out.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Armani White, "BREATHE.?" Is he one of the best technical rappers in the game right now? Are we due for another album, or do you not mind waiting longer? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Armani White, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

