Armani White And TroyBoi Finally Have A Track Together With “Shut S*** Down”

TroyBoi has been one of the best producers over the past decade or so. He is not your traditional hip-hop beatmaker though. If you have kept up with his career, Troy's production style is more bouncy and includes lots of plucky and almost "cute" instrumentation as well. He is also famous for his knack for creating fun remixes to artist's tracks. The UK native has worked alongside some big names throughout his tenure and he now adds a budding star to the list. He grabs Armani White for his lead single, "Shut S*** Down."

This track will appear on an upcoming EP in December. It may be the title track seeing as the tour he is going on has the same name. That kicks off on November and will wrap up on December 16. In an article from PressParty, Troy recalls how he connected with the Philly rapper several years ago. "I was first introduced to Armani back in 2015 when I heard a remix he did of my track 'Do You?.' I was so impressed with his flow and delivery. We connected soon after that and became a fan of his work ever since.

Listen To "Shut S*** Down" From Armani White And TroyBoi

He then details how this track came to be. Troy says, "When I made the beat for 'Shut S*** Down' I knew it needed someone on it with a charismatic energy and a crazy flow. I sent Armani the track, he loved it and absolutely delivered like I knew he would." The producer is certainly right on point with that claim. This track has so much energy and attention to detail. Give it a listen above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from TroyBoi and Armani White, "Shut S*** Down?" Are you hyped for a new project from the producer? Did you know about Troy and Armani's friendship?

