Samara Cyn Delivers Several Strong Performances On New EP "backroads"

BY Devin Morton 19 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
samara-cyn-backroads-stream samara-cyn-backroads-stream
Los Angeles-based rapper/singer Samara Cyn is back with her "backroads" EP, less than a year after dropping her great debut album "The Drive Home."

Samara Cyn is a budding rapper and singer based in Los Angeles. She gained a bit of notoriety in 2024 after her freestyle over Tyler, The Creator's "MASSA" became popular on Twitter. Cyn has also had to deal with some Doja Cat comparisons. Her vocal inflections are undeniably reminiscent of the pop superstar's own delivery.

However, she separated herself from those comparisons (for the most part) with the release of her debut album, The Drive Home. She's also worked with artists like Ovrkast., La Reezy, and others. She's operating in her own lane. And now, about nine months after releasing The Drive Home, Samara Cyn is back with the follow-up, an EP called backroads.

backroads is just five songs and 17 minutes, which actually means it's almost as long as her album despite there being half as many songs. There's no filler in this collection of tracks either. Some of the most assured performances of Samara Cyn's young career are on this release. The standout track is, perhaps unsurprisingly, "brand new teeth." It is an excellent cut with the consistently great Smino delivering another great verse on the back half of the track.

It's a mellow track, produced by several hip-hop mainstays, including Emil (Noname and Doja Cat) D'Mile (a multi-time Grammy winner with H.E.R. and Silk Sonic), and JaVonté (best known for being Top Dawg Entertainment's go-to hook guy in the late 2000s and beginning of the 2010s). They create a soundscape for both Cyn and Smino to do their thing over. The result is one of the best songs that Cyn has made to this point. "brand new teeth" is not the only great song on this EP. However, if you were to only listen to one thing from here, that should be your choice. All of backroads is worth your time, and you can check it out (in full) below.

Read More: Ciara Addresses Old Rihanna Beef And Reveals Where They Stand Now

Samara Cyn - backroads (EP)

backroads tracklist:

summer's turning
Pop n Olive (feat. Sherwyn)
hardheaded
Bad Brain
brand new teeth (feat. Smino)

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
unnamed (19) Mixtapes Ovrkast Returns With Hyphy Jazz Album, "While The Iron Is Hot" 556
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.9K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 64.7K