Ovrkast Returns With Hyphy Jazz Album, "While The Iron Is Hot"

Ovrkast. slides back into the spotlight with While The Iron Is Hot, his second studio project and most focused work yet.

Repping East Oakland with quiet confidence, he sharpens his pen and stretches his sound—no frills, no fluff. Just skill, intent, and a wide-open ear for textures that don’t stay boxed in.

The 13-track album plays like a late-night drive through Kast’s headspace—smooth, raw, and moody. Jazz loops swing, dusty drums knock, and chopped samples drift between skits like unfinished thoughts.

Kast glides across it all with cool precision, shifting flows like gears. His delivery stays calm, but the bars still bite.

As far as features, Samara Cyn drops into “SMALL TALK” with effortless poise. Vince Staples adds grit on “Strange Ways,” while Saba and Frsh Waters coast on “Dog Days,” tossing verses back and forth like it’s second nature. Longtime ally MAVI reunites with Kast on “MAVKAST!”—their chemistry sharp and easy.

No guest feels random. Every voice serves the vision. Even the quiet rollout, which came with a Carhartt collab, felt purposeful.

Kast doesn’t scream for attention—he builds it through steady heat and clean execution. The album builds something layered, patient, and fully his. He’s not chasing trends.

The underground shaped him. Now he’s pushing forward, quiet but deadly, and fully in his element.

While The Iron Is Hot - Ovrkast

Official Tracklist

01. HOT!

02. truth?

03. SMALL TALK (feat. Samara Cyn)

04. I'M ON

05. Stumblin’ (feat. Malaya)

06. NewPowers - skit

07. MAVKAST! (feat. MAVI)

08. SPIKE LEE

09. 6AM

10. Strange Ways (feat. Vince Staples)

11. NEW ERA

12. Dog Days (feat. Saba and Frsh Waters)