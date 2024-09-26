Ovrkast. Teases His Upcoming Cardo-Produced EP With "CUT UP"

The multi-hyphenate is getting ready for a new EP that's due next week.

East Oakland, California rapper and producer Ovrkast has become one of the more exciting voices in hip-hop. He has been rapping for a little bit, but he's mostly known for his production chops. If you are a Drake fan, or just checked out For All The Dogs and it's deluxe, you may have seen his name credited on the project. His contributions come on "The Shoe Fits" and "Red Button". However, he's got stronger connections with underground names such as MAVI, redveil, MESSIAH!, and more. Also though, it's safe to say that the Drizzy collaborations really opened things up for him because now he's developing some serious chemistry with hitmaking superstar, Cardo. These two have been dropping some fun and sticky short joints for the last few months.

"PAYMEAGRIP" was the first to roll on in back in June. Then, the more animated "BIPPERS JOINT" would follow in early August. Now, Ovrkast and Cardo are back with presumably one more single, "CUT UP", ahead of their upcoming EP. Speaking of which, the project is going to be out on October 4 (next Friday) and will be titled, KASTGOTWINGS. Hopefully, the clever title will deliver some more equally quirky and bouncy tracks like "CUT UP". The formula on this song and on the others as well remains simple. There's a solid beat, which in the case features some jazzy lead piano keys atop some thick kick drums. Ovrkast does his thing with a catchy chorus and head-nodding flow, so the ingredients are all there in the end. Check out "CUT UP" with the link below while you await KASTGOTWINGS.

"CUT UP" - Ovrkast.