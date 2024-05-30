MESSIAH!, MAVI, & Ovrkast. Collab On Soothing Single "Silent Heel"

Underground lo-fi rapper MESSIAH(!) has created something truly special with MAVI and Ovrkast on "silent heel". This is the latest offering from the Charlotte, North Carolina native, who has been quite silent. In fact, this is his first release since his short 2022 solo album PERFECT 7 which featured seven cuts. But it seems that MESSIAH! has been reinvigorated to some degree with "silent heel" out.

As we mentioned, MAVI and Ovrkast. appear here, and the former is a frequent collaborator and fellow Charlotte native. Ovrkast. is best known for his beat making abilities, but he also provides some bars here. He opens up the lowkey cut with a verse that seems to be about a friend who is dealing with a severe drug addiction. Then, MESSIAH! comes through next and delivers a similarly impressive performance.

Listen To "Silent Heel" By MESSIAH!, MAVI, & Ovrkast.

He gets real about living a passionate, go-getter type of lifestyle and how it can hurt you in some ways. However, the struggle is ultimately worth it. "I, fell off the porch / And made a portrait / Outta the skin I ripped... Limping outta battle Battered but I ain’t throw in no towel". Finally, MAVI, gets introspective about the difficulties he has gone through in his life. All three rappers' willingness to be open about these personal bouts is highly commendable and this is certainly one of the best tracks of the month.

What are your thoughts on "silent heel" by MESSIAH!, MAVI, and Ovrkast.? Is this one of his stronger releases as of late, why or why not? Do you think he should drop a new album this year? Who had the best performance here and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding MESSIAH!, MAVI, and Ovrkast. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can’t look ‘em in the eyes for too long

He too long gone for me to get him back to [?]

He Tushan Paul, hot as big as Titi Tucson

And I can’t give him this lil’ light of mine

Brodie wasn’t taking that payment

If it was dotted line, he handing cash only

