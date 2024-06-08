Ovrkast. Links With Cardo For Explosive Trap Record "PAYMEAGRIP"

Ovrkast. is one of the talented names in hip-hop who is continuing to climb higher and higher. The Oakland, California is the definition of a multi-talent, as he can rap and produce at a high level. A lot of people began to hear about him late last year due to some beat credits on one of 2023's biggest hip-hop records. That was Drake's For All The Dogs, specifically on the Scary Hours Edition. He had done some incredible things for Drizzy on tracks like "The Shoe Fits", as well as "Red Button". While this is definitely his career-altering moment so far, he came up crafting beats for rappers like Earl Sweatshirt and MAVI. Additionally, he has an ever-evolving solo catalog that is still very small. He does have one album to his credit, Try Again (2020), as well as a deluxe of it that dropped in 2021. Now, it seems that Ovrkast. is getting more and more eager to drop, as he has just left off "PAYMEAGRIP".