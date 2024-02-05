Ovrkast. Drops Wintery & Whimsical Track "January" With Navy Blue

Putting people on to new artists is one of the great joys of being a music listener. Selfishly, it brings a sense of validation to your tastes. But, on a grander scale, it brings people together in an almost indescribable way. Music has powers that bring us joy and a sense of wonder. That is why we are excited to bring a new artist to the site today. He goes by Ovrkast. and if that names sounds familiar to you, that is because he played a big role in a major release.

Outside of being a rapper, Ovrkast. is also a producer. He was able to showcase his beat-making talents on Drake's most recent album. When For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition dropped, that is when he made some appearances. He helped engineer "Red Button" and "The Shoe Fits." Based on the approach that Drake went in for those additional tracks, Ovrkast. is good at making instrumentals with a more jazzy and low-key feeling to them.

Listen To "January" By Ovrkast. & Navy Blue

However, Ovrkast. is not a fish out of the water on more contemporary trap-inspired beats either. His newest single "January," featuring fellow undergrounder Navy Blue, is a mixture of both. There is a soulful "January" background vocal that weaves in and out of the bouncy and bassy beat. He is a multi-talented name that deserves some attention throughout the year, so be sure to check this out.

