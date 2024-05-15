Did Drake Diss Kendrick Lamar On "The Shoe Fits?"

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been embroiled in perhaps the largest rap beef of all time. Overall, it escalated extremely fast. For 10 years, it has been bubbling, however, fans were only subjected to subliminal bars that were up to interpretation. That all changed when Kendrick dropped his verse on "Like That" which subsequently led to the release of "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." Lamar did not take kindly to these and ramped things up with "Euphoria" and "6:16 In LA."

Eventually, "Family Matters," "Meet The Grahams," "Not Like Us," and "The Heart Part 6" were released in a 48-hour timespan. In the end, Kendrick was declared the winner by most, especially with "Not Like Us" going number one. Now, Drake fans are going back into his catalog to see if he may have dissed Kendrick elsewhere. Well, fans have discovered some interesting bars on the song "The Shoe Fits" which comes off of Drizzy's Scary Hours 3 EP which acted as a deluxe to For All The Dogs.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Breaks One Of Drake's Spotify Records With A Drake Diss Track

Drake With Some Interesting Bars

In the song, Drake raps "All your fuckin' captions lately talkin' bout happy and glowin'/all of that snappin' and posin.'" For some, these are allusions to Whitney Alford, although it could be about anyone. Subsequently, in the track, Drake talks about the woman being slapped around by her partner. Of course, Drake accuses Kendrick of domestic violence on "Family Matters." Because of these connections, fans believe Drake was talking about Lamar on this song. However, there is no confirmation that this is true. Once again, he could be talking about anyone. Regardless, fans are going to craft their theories, and "The Shoe Fits" is proving to be a prophetic song within the Drake fanbase.

Listen Here

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you really believe that Drake was trying to take an early swipe at Kendrick Lamar here? Or are fans looking for clues that simply do not exist? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, Ranked