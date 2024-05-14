EbonyPrince2K24: Twitter Account Behind Drake Allegations Goes Ghost And Fans Are Not Surprised

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Some believe the account was just looking for clout.

If you have been paying attention to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud, you may have heard about a Twitter account called EbonyPrince2K24. Overall, this account popped up on the weekend with a video of them with the alleged items from the "Meet The Grahams" album cover. It was all very bizarre, especially as the account claimed to have some damning information that could be used against Drake. Furthermore, they showcased surveillance footage that shows Drake with a disabled journalist in Brooklyn by the name of Christopher Alvarez.

This led to all sorts of theories that Drake may have assaulted Alvarez. Internet detectives were all over Twitter and Reddit with their theories. Meanwhile, EbonyPrince2K24 was teasing a big reveal for Monday at noon. In the end, the account didn't reveal anything. In fact, around the same time the account was supposed to bring forth concrete allegations, Alvarez chimed in and revealed he would be releasing an article. Last night, the article was released, and in this piece, Alvarez made it clear that nothing happened between Drake and himself. In fact, Drake was nothing but kind and gracious towards him.

Fans Want To Know Where EbonyPrince2K24 Went

At the same time, EbonyPrince2K24 went ghost on everyone. Their last post was yesterday afternoon, and they have not said anything since that time. Fans reacted to this radio silence, claiming that this seemed like some sort of scam. Of course, that is simply an allegation. At this time, no one knows what really happened to the account. If one thing is for certain, however, it is that fans feel as though their time was wasted in a major way.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of this saga, in the comments section down below. What do you make of the EbonyPrince2K24 account? Do you feel as though this may have been some sort of con? How do you feel about them not giving any more updates? What do you think happened? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

