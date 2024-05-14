Drake Vs. "The Riddler": Christopher Alvarez Breaks His Silence After Being Caught Up In Bizarre Conspiracy Theory

Drake has been at the center of numerous conspiracy theories over the years. However, that has ramped up given his latest feud with Kendrick Lamar. Throughout songs like "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us," Lamar accuses his enemy and his crew of being pedophiles. These are massive allegations and they typically come with understandable outrage. This subsequently leads to people putting their detective hats on, although that doesn't always lead to solid work or valid theories.

Over the weekend, a Twitter account popped up called "EbonyPrince2K24." The account posted some esoteric surveillance footage from The Mark Hotel, where Drake was staying at points throughout 2023. Moreover, the account was posting the items from the "Meet The Grahams" album cover. They noted that Akademiks and Drake had until Monday to apologize for calling them a liar. If not, they would spill the beans. Well, Monday came and went and the account provided no information. However, Christopher Alvarez, the disabled journalist in the surveillance footage, came out and dispelled some of the rumors and conspiracy theories that were going around. Some thought that Drake had assaulted the reporter, and that's why EbonyPrince2k24 was bringing him up. As it turns out, that is not the case whatsoever.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Breaks One Of Drake's Spotify Records With A Drake Diss Track

Drake Has His Name Cleared

"I was with Drake that night because we briefly met after dinner, but all the accusations are false," Alvarez wrote in an article posted to The Brooklyn Eagle. Alvarez went on to note that all of these conspiracy theories are extremely disappointing. He has worked incredibly hard for his reputation as a reporter, and he felt as though a lot of this could have put his career at risk. It is yet another example of the internet doing way too much. Meanwhile, the account now known as "The Riddler" hasn't posted anything since Monday afternoon. Once Alvarez posted his own story, EbonyPrince2K24 went ghost. We still don't know who is behind the account.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you feel like the internet was doing too much here? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, Ranked

[Via]