Drake Is Bigger Than The "60s, 70s, And 80s Combined," Gamma CEO Larry Jackson Claims

Larry Jackson, Co-Founder and CEO, Gamma, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 3, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Larry Jackson and Joe Budden recently discussed Drake's record deal.

It goes without saying that Drake will go down in history as one of the most commercially successful artists of his generation. According to Larry Jackson, however, he's also seen much more success than a lot of his predecessors combined. During a recent conversation with Joe Budden, the Gamma CEO discussed the hitmaker's record deal. He chose to plead the fifth when it came to the podcast host's question about how it must make his peers feel, opting to "display good cultural etiquette."

Budden went on to ask Jackson directly about his theory that Drake is a part-owner of Gamma, which he first brought forth amid the infamous "20 V. 1" beef in April. He speculated that this could be the cause of all of the tension between him and other artists, and the reason he continues to promote artists on the platform's roster.

Larry Jackson & Joe Budden Discuss Drake's Record Deal

Of course, Jackson also refused to answer this question directly, though he did go on to make a shocking statement about Drake's commercial value as an artist. According to him, he's bigger than all artists of the 60s, 70s, and 80s combined. "I don't mean like one artist from that era," he explained. "I mean all of those eras combined."

"All the things that we achieved when I was at Apple," he added, "with the individual that you're noting, imbued me with the confidence and the courage of my conviction to go out and do what we're doing right now. Can you put a price tag on that, can you put a value on that? No, you can't." What do you think of Joe Budden and Larry Jackson's recent conversation about Drake's record deal? What about Jackson refusing to share his take on how Drizzy's peers might feel about it? Are you surprised he said that Drake is bigger than all artists of the 60s, 70s, and 80s combined? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

