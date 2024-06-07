😳 Drake Is Bigger Than The "60s, 70s, And 80s Combined," Gamma CEO Larry Jackson Claims

Larry Jackson and Joe Budden recently discussed Drake's record deal.

It goes without saying that Drake will go down in history as one of the most commercially successful artists of his generation. According to Larry Jackson, however, he's also seen much more success than a lot of his predecessors combined. During a recent conversation with Joe Budden, the Gamma CEO discussed the hitmaker's record deal. He chose to plead the fifth when it came to the podcast host's question about how it must make his peers feel, opting to "display good cultural etiquette."

Budden went on to ask Jackson directly about his theory that Drake is a part-owner of Gamma, which he first brought forth amid the infamous "20 V. 1" beef in April. He speculated that this could be the cause of all of the tension between him and other artists, and the reason he continues to promote artists on the platform's roster.

Larry Jackson & Joe Budden Discuss Drake's Record Deal

Of course, Jackson also refused to answer this question directly, though he did go on to make a shocking statement about Drake's commercial value as an artist. According to him, he's bigger than all artists of the 60s, 70s, and 80s combined. "I don't mean like one artist from that era," he explained. "I mean all of those eras combined."