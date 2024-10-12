Ovrkast. & Cardo Experiment With Their Chemistry On New EP "KAST GOT WINGS"

Ovrkast has been developing into an underappreciated star (in our opinion) for the last year and change. He's been in the game for a minute, but he really broke through late in 2023 with his contributions to a major LP. You may know by now that we are referring to Drake's For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. He laid down some beats tailored to just spit over, putting Drizzy in a truer MC mindset. It seems like he's just been carrying the momentum from those credits into his solo catalog, again even though he's been a more than respectable MC for some time. His latest journey has been honing in his partnership with fellow producing superstar, Cardo. He knows a thing or two about making memorable tracks for some of the game's biggest faces. You can tell that Ovrkast was able to learn a lot from his studio sessions with Cardo, because he crafted a lot of the beats for KAST GOT WINGS.