Ovrkast. & Cardo Experiment With Their Chemistry On New EP "KAST GOT WINGS"

Ovrkast has been developing into an underappreciated star (in our opinion) for the last year and change. He's been in the game for a minute, but he really broke through late in 2023 with his contributions to a major LP. You may know by now that we are referring to Drake's For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. He laid down some beats tailored to just spit over, putting Drizzy in a truer MC mindset. It seems like he's just been carrying the momentum from those credits into his solo catalog, again even though he's been a more than respectable MC for some time. His latest journey has been honing in his partnership with fellow producing superstar, Cardo. He knows a thing or two about making memorable tracks for some of the game's biggest faces. You can tell that Ovrkast was able to learn a lot from his studio sessions with Cardo, because he crafted a lot of the beats for KAST GOT WINGS.
But die hard fans, don't worry one bit, it doesn't take away from his rapping performances in the slightest. In fact, he really doesn't miss the mark entirely on any of them. Some of our favorites though include "BEAT IT UP!," a nocturnal trap banger that seems him spitting with the feeling that he wants to rip the competition's head off. The other is "FREE UP SUMN," which sees Ovrkast playing the role of a provider and dedicating his career to those he cares about most. There's a spectacular beat switch up in the last quarter that just takes this track to new heights. Give Ovrkast and Cardo's KAST GOT WINGS your time with the links below, you won't be left wanting more.
KAST GOT WINGS - Ovrkast.
KAST GOT WINGS Tracklist:
- UP
- PAYMEAGRIP
- CUT UP
- BEAT IT UP!
- FREE UP SUMN
- SLOW MONEY
- BIPPERS JOINT
