There's A Ghost In My House - Album by Armani White

Armani White has given fans a plethora of viral singles, and on Friday, he celebrated Halloween with a new album.

Armani White is an artist who has been having himself a huge moment over the past few years. His song "BILLIE EILISH" helped him blow up on platforms like TikTok. However, he has been able to maintain his success, and is now one of the most sought-after up and coming artists out there. On Friday, he dropped a Halloween-appropriate album called There's A Ghost In My House. There are some incredibly fun tracks on this new project. Not to mention, features from Samara Cyn and T-Pain add some depth to the tracklist. If you're having a Halloween house party tonight, you might just need to put this album on from top to bottom.

